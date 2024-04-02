Generous Donation Founds Texas Tech’s First Veterans Legal Clinic

The gift will also establish a new scholarship for full-time students in the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering who are employed.

A $1.6 million donation from the William A. Brookshire Foundation to Texas Tech University will found the Texas Tech School of Law Veterans Clinic – a service free to veterans that provides for their legal needs. The gift will also offer a first-of-its-kind scholarship at Texas Tech for working students in the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering.

“Bill Brookshire, the founder of the William A. Brookshire Foundation, was committed to helping students who help themselves, work hard and simply need extra assistance to be successful,” said Dean Quinn, a Texas Tech alumnus and member of the foundation’s board of directors. “Dr. Brookshire worked all the way through school including while earning his Ph.D. in chemical engineering. Working students and military veterans were passions of his. The Brookshire Foundation is excited to partner with Texas Tech to help future engineers succeed and provide assistance to those students who have served our country.”

The foundation, Texas Tech and the School of Law all have a long-standing commitment to military veterans. Additionally, these funds will further Texas Tech’s strategic goal of transforming the lives of communities through strategic outreach.

“This gift represents extraordinary and innovative support by facilitating invaluable legal assistance to veterans in need,” said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. “It has been a privilege and honor to work with Lori, John and Dean to develop this clinic in the Texas Tech School of Law and also to witness their generosity in providing scholarships for students in the Whitacre College of Engineering.”

Funding for the new Texas Tech School of Law Veterans Clinic creates what will be the only pro bono clinic in West Texas dedicated solely to veterans. It will also provide operating costs, funds for hiring a world-class director for the clinic and will pay for remodeling needs in the existing clinic space.

The Veterans Clinic will accept referrals from the VA hospitals in Lubbock and Amarillo and aid veterans with advising on benefits, reclassifying incorrect discharge paperwork, and other civil matters they might face. The clinic also will provide hands-on training and experience for aspiring lawyers – ones who likely have an interest in continuing their work for veterans once they become licensed.

“This foundation has done something truly amazing for the people of West Texas and the School of Law,” said Dean of the School of Law Jack W. Nowlin. “Their generosity has made it possible for us to fulfill a vital need in the community and provide a fantastic training ground for our students. I’m excited about partnering with them to make a positive impact on the lives of veterans in West Texas.”

In addition to the Veterans Clinic, a portion of this gift will also be focused on supporting scholarships for students in the College of Engineering who are employed in addition to being full-time students.

The scholarship will provide $7,500 per academic year to 10 juniors and seniors whose combined enrollment and working hours are greater than or equal to 30 hours per week.

