Funds approved to Improve Texas Streets, Drainage and Sewer Systems

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham announced on Monday that the Texas General Land Office (GLO) approved more than $72 million in regional mitigation funds to improve Texas streets, drainage, and sewer systems. Fort Bend County will receive $25.8 million from that funding for Brazos River erosion protection.

Below is a statement from Commissioner Andy Meyer, Fort Bend County Precinct 3.

“Brazos River erosion protection is an issue that’s one of my priorities. I initiated efforts to fund solutions for the Simonton Pinch Point of the Brazos River when I chaired the Water Resources Committee at the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC). So, I deeply appreciate Commissioner Buckingham securing millions of dollars of additional funding for Brazos River erosion protection. The announcement on Monday is in addition to other GLO grants I’ve worked hard to bring to Fort Bend County to address continued erosion along the Brazos River to protect people, homes, and businesses in our area. Thank you, Commissioner Buckingham, for addressing these critical needs.