Cast Theatrical Presents A.R. Gurney’s The Dining Room

Rosenberg, TX – Cast Theatrical is excited to present A.R. Gurney’s comedy of manners, The Dining Room.

Set in the dining room of a typical well-to-do household, a mosaic of interrelated scenes – some funny, some touching and some rueful – are taken together to create an in-depth portrait of the upper-middle-class WASP family: from young boys to stern grandfathers; from giggling teenage girls to Irish housemaids.

“Time is not linear in this play,” says Director Stephanie Phillips. “Scenes go backwards and forwards from the 1930’s to the 1980’s.”

With a cast of eight actors playing over fifty roles collectively, The Dining Room is a unique theatrical experience for audiences.

Performances will be held at Cast Theatrical Company, 1909 Avenue G in Rosenberg from April 5 – 21, 2024. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. on Sundays and a Thursday evening performance at 7:30 p.m. on April 11. Tickets start at $22 each, with discounts for senior, military and student patrons and are available at www.casttheatrical.com.

Cast Theatrical Company is the longest running community theatre in Fort Bend County, founded by a small troupe of amateur actors in 1989, whose vision was to provide easy access to theatrical productions for the enjoyment of the local community and visitors to Rosenberg.