Call for Artists: Applications Open for Fall 2024 Bayou City Art Festival

HOUSTON (April 2, 2024) – Bayou City Art Festival, produced by the Art Colony Association Inc. (ACA) and benefiting Houston area nonprofits, is inviting artists to apply for the opportunity to showcase and sell their art at the nation’s premier fall outdoor art festival in the U.S. scheduled for Friday-Sunday, October 11-13, 2024 in Memorial Park.

The artist application deadline for the fall 2024 Bayou City Art Festival is Sunday, June 16, 2024, at midnight CST.

ACA produces a Bayou City Art Festival in the spring and in the fall and has provided a venue for more than 20,000 artists to showcase their work to thousands of art lovers from all over the world. Patrons have the opportunity to personally meet the artists, view original works, and purchase world-class art. The festival benefits local nonprofits and features live music, food, beverages, entertainment, an Active Imagination Zone, a VIP Hospitality Lounge, and much more.

More than 1,000 qualified applicants from 19 different disciplines submit their applications to be reviewed by ACA jurors. The festival receives applicants from around the world including Canada, Mexico, South America, and more.

For artists who have participated in two or fewer juried art festivals, Bayou City Art Festival invites them to apply for the “Emerge: Artists on the Rise” program. Selected “Artists on the Rise” will receive a booth in a dedicated area alongside other exhibiting artists and can submit a fifth image of their work in lieu of a booth image.

A new juror panel is invited for each festival and consists of artists, collectors, educators, curators, and industry professionals. To build a jury that is experienced in all forms of art, professionals from the performing and literary arts industry are also invited to participate. The panel of five to seven jurors are selected based on their specific interests, professional knowledge, and expertise in the arts.

Only 300 artists will be selected to exhibit at Bayou City Art Festival in the Fall 2024. Cash prizes are awarded for “Best in Show,” second and third place, as selected by on-site judges at the festival. Ribbons are awarded for “Best Booth” and all winners receive jury exempt status for two years as well as priority booth placement.

Artists are required to submit five images and an application fee of $50 by the deadline. All artists selected to participate in the fall 2024 Bayou City Art Festival will be notified by July 8, 2024. For more information or to submit an artist application for Bayou City Art Festival, please click here.

About Bayou City Art Festival:

Since the founding of the Westheimer Art Festival, now known as Bayou City Art Festival, the Art Colony Association, Inc. has raised close to $4 million for local nonprofit programs from the proceeds of its festivals. Bayou City Art Festival Downtown in the spring and Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park in the fall has provided a venue for more than 20,000 artists to showcase their work to thousands of art lovers from all over the world. The festivals are funded in part by grants from the City of Houston, corporate sponsorships, private contributions, in-kind support, and volunteer assistance.

Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, please visit www.bayoucityartfestival.com.