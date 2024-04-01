TPWD Commission Approves Adoption of Oversized Spotted Seatrout Tag System

AUSTIN – During its March 28 meeting, Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPW) Commission approved a tag system for harvesting oversized spotted seatrout.

This new tag will allow anglers to harvest one oversized spotted seatrout greater than 28 inches with the purchase of a saltwater fishing license or endorsement. The rule also implements a $3 Bonus Spotted Seatrout Tag and a $3 Exempt Angler Tag (for individuals who, by law, are exempted from license requirements), allowing the retention of one additional oversized spotted seatrout per license year.

The adjusted oversized spotted seatrout length and the oversized tag system go into effect Sept. 1.

Current bag and size limits for spotted seatrout went into effect March 26 across the Texas coast to assist with spotted seatrout recovery after a decline in the population following the February 2021 winter storm. They consist of the following:

Three fish daily bag limit per angler

A minimum size of 15 inches and a maximum size limit of 20 inches

One oversized trout greater than 30 inches allowed as part of daily bag limit

Anglers can continue to harvest one trout more than 30 inches per day as part of the daily bag until Sept. 1.

For the most up-to-date information about bag and size limits, check the Outdoor Annual or download the Outdoor Annual app.