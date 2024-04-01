The Lone Star Flight Museum Welcomes the African Americans in Aviation Traveling Museum April 5-7, 2024

WHAT: African Americans in Aviation – Mobile Museum

African Americans in Aviation shares the stories of African American aviators and their place in American history, Chauncey Spencer II, founder and creator of the mobile museum had the singular mission to educate and inspire young people, and learn about aviation history and the significant roles African Americans played in aviation.

It also focuses on the story of Spencer’s father, Chauncey Spencer as well as Dale White. Spencer Sr. was instrumental in President Truman’s decision to include African Americans in the Army Air Corps. And both Chauncey Sr. and White were key to the creation of the Tuskegee Airman and Red Tails. The exhibit also highlights other trailblazing aviators such as Bessie Coleman, John C. Robinson and others. The panoramic tour of images, timelines and stories of bravery will be on display through Labor Day.

The African Americans in Aviation traveling museum is partnered with the National College Resources Foundation to make this tour and educational and career opportunities possible for students. Merchandise supporting the exhibit will be available for purchase as well.

View the accompanying Journey to Tuskegee mini-documentary.

WHEN / Saturday, April 5 through Sunday, April 7

WHERE: Lone Star Flight Museum

11551 Aerospace Avenue, Houston – Ellington Airport

PHOTOS & Photos, video and other press materials can be found in the Media Dropbox link.

VIDEO:

About the Lone Star Flight Museum

The Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) is a 501c3 aviation museum and STEM learning center with a mission to celebrate flight and achievements in Texas aviation as well as educate and engage our youth through science, technology, engineering and math. Located 20 minutes from downtown Houston, LSFM is open Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday Noon – 5 p.m. Visit online at lonestarflight.org for discount tickets, memberships and more. Or call 346-708-2517 and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.