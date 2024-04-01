Start Stretching Houston; The World’s Largest Bounce House Just Got a Whole Lot Bigger, Better, and Bouncier for 2024!

The Big Bounce America Tour Rolls into Houston from April 5th through April 7thwith a New 24,000 sq. ft. Bounce House, a Brand-New Under the Sea Bouncer, and Much More!

The Big Bounce America, home to The World’s Largest Bounce House, rolls into Houston, TX from Friday, April 5th, through Sunday, April 7th at SaberCats Stadium. Produced by XL Event Lab, The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and features eight massive inflatable attractions. The octet of inflatables includes the newly expanded 24,000 sq. ft. World’s Largest Bounce House; the brand-new deep sea foam party inflatable OctoBlast; the incredible 900+ ft. long obstacle course The Giant; the customized sports arena Sport Slam; and the unique, three-piece, space-themed wonderland airSPACE. The Big Bounce America continues to turn up the wow-factor and push the limits of family-friendly entertainment to new heights!

The World’s Largest Bounce House

It’s bigger, better, and (most importantly) bouncier for 2024! Now covering an area of over 24,000 sq. ft. and standing 32 ft. tall at its highest point, this inflatable goliath is The World’s Largest Bounce House. Inside you’ll find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and basketball hoops beside fun, friendly, oversized characters of various colors, shapes, and sizes for those all-important Instagram moments. At the center of this dreamland is a custom-built stage where the resident DJ really turns up the party by playing music tailored to each age group while hosting games and competitions. Everyone is invited to enjoy the experience as sessions are organized by age, ranging from tiny tots to adult-only sessions. This is the place to really kick those shoes off and let loose!

New! OctoBlast

The brand new OctoBlast is turning up the fun and foam at The Big Bounce America experience. This inflatable is unlike any other; it’s part bouncer, part foam party, and fun for all ages! Upon entering, you will jump into a deep-sea world filled with colorful ocean creatures, colossal foam cannons, and LIVE DJs spinning the best tracks from a huge pufferfish stage, all while guests dance around our giant Octopus’s tentacles. Be sure to bring your best moves for this underwater bash!

Sport Slam

Sport Slam brings a whole new dimension to an already action-packed day out with a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops, and balls of every size and type you could imagine! Compete against family and friends by racing up the climbing tower or take them on in the ‘battle zone’ to see who can stay on their podium the longest. In this inflatable the bouncing and battles never end!

The Giant

Calling all aspiring Ninja Warriors! At over 900 ft. in length, The Giant is one of the most fun and energetic experiences you’ll ever have. There are 50 different obstacles to overcome as you make your way from the start line to our grand finale monster slide. Whether you’re looking for some fun competition between family and friends or just want to bounce around the weird and colorful inflatable landscape at your own pace, The Giant is not to be missed!

airSPACE

airSPACE is a truly unique, space-themed wonderland filled with friendly aliens, spaceships, moon craters, and so much more, spread across three different inflatables! There is a gigantic 5-lane slide, a huge 25 ft. tall inflatable alien at the center of three bottomless ball pits, and a giant spaceman jumping around the moon base. For a totally immersive experience that’s out of this world, look no further than airSPACE!

Noa Visnich, Tour Manager of The Big Bounce America, shared how this event is fun for the entire family:

“We need more fun in the world, and what better way to bring that into 2024 than with a 24,000 sq. ft. bounce house! The Big Bounce America is the perfect event for kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced. Complementing the newly expanded biggest bounce house in the world, OctoBlast, Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE make this a not to miss experience. So, we invite all kids, and kids at heart, to kick those sneakers off and PARTY ON!”

All-Access Tickets are available online and jammed with value. These tickets include a three-hour pass to the event, including a timed session on The World’s Largest Bounce House, as well as unlimited access to OctoBlast, Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE!

Tickets start at just $22. This event is expected to sell out; advanced tickets are encouraged. For tickets and pricing, go to https://thebigbounceamerica.com/tour-dates/.

HOUSTON SCHEDULE:

Friday, April 5th; Saturday, April 6th; Sunday, April 7th, 2024 – Tickets

HOUSTON ADDRESS:

SaberCats Stadium

2055 Mowery Rd.

Houston, TX 77051

Catch The Big Bounce America tour through social media by following on:

• Facebook: www.facebook.com/thebigbounceamerica/

• Instagram: @thebigbounceamerica

• Twitter: @thebigbounceusa