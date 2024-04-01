Stafford Candidates Forum

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Governmental Relations Division will host a candidates’ forum for the candidates running for Stafford City Council and Stafford MSD Board of Trustees. This event will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 6:30 PM at the Stafford MSD Leonard Scarcella Administration Building (11633 Staffordshire Road Stafford, TX 77477.) All candidates have confirmed attendance. Join us as we hear from the candidates about what their plans are for office.

City Council Candidates: Position 1: Alice Chen & Don Jones Position 2: Virginia Rosas & Wen Guerra

Stafford MSD Board of Trustees Candidates: Position 1: Clint Mendonca & Joyce Wilkins Position 2: Janell Kelly & Manuel Hinojosa



Be an informed voter. For the elections, early voting is April 22, 2024 to April 30, 2024. Election Day is scheduled for May 4, 2024. To register to vote or find poll locations, visit www.fortbendchambervotes.com.

This informative forum is complimentary and open to the public. Individuals can RSVP by clicking here. Details of upcoming events are found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Jamie Loasby at 281-566-2163 or jamie@fortbendcc.org.

The Governmental Relations Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is under the leadership of Division Chair, Christopher Breaux, Fort Bend County. The Governmental Relations Division provides Chamber members with access to local, state and federal officials, promotes the understanding of current legislative issues and gives its membership the opportunity for input. This Division also provides a forum for discussion of relevant legislative matters, updates on key legislation, and provides leadership on legislation which is important to its members. During election years, the division conducts community candidate forums for municipal, primary, secondary and higher education, county, state and federal elections that provide a fair and unbiased opportunity for members to understand the qualifications and positions of the candidates as well as the key issues affecting an election.

