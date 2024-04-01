Protect Your Future: STI Awareness Month Advocates for Safer Health Practices

April is Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Awareness Month

HOUSTON – April is Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Awareness Month and Harris County Public Health (HCPH) joins forces with agencies across the country to highlight this public health concern, especially among young people. In a Texas Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) (also known as STI) Surveillance report, Harris County was ranked as the county with the highest STI case count in 2022 for chlamydia, gonorrhea, and total syphilis. HCPH aims to reduce STI-related stigma, fear, and discrimination and ensure people have the tools and knowledge for prevention, testing, and treatment.

STIs such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis are serious public health concerns that have been exacerbated since the COVID-19 pandemic. Preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggest that STIs decreased in the early months of the pandemic in 2020 but resurged by the end of the year. While STIs affect individuals of all ages, they take a heavy toll on young people. People of color are primarily the most vulnerable groups to newly diagnosed HIV cases.

Research shows that people may not believe they are at risk for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), even if they are engaging in risky behavior. As a result, they don’t take steps to keep themselves healthy.

The good news is that STIs are preventable. Avoid giving or getting an STI:

Know your status and get tested if you are sexually active

Use condoms correctly

Have fewer partners

Get vaccinated – The HPV vaccine is safe and effective and can help you avoid health problems like genital warts and some cancers.

Many STIs don’t have symptoms, but they can still cause health problems. The only way to know for sure if you have an STI is to get tested. If you test positive, don’t be discouraged! Many STIs are curable, and all are treatable. If either you or your partner are infected with an STI that can be cured, both of you need to start treatment immediately to avoid getting re-infected.

Talk with your healthcare provider

Search for CDC-recommended tests

Find a location to get tested for STIs

Community members interested in learning more about STI prevention, tips for healthy relationships, and the state of STI cases in Harris County can join HCPH’s FREE Zoom webinar on April 9 from 6 -7:00 p.m. Register here: https://bit.ly/STIAwarenessWebinar24

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) provides various low-cost, clinical, and preventive health services to meet your essential healthcare needs. Contact:

Humble Clinic – Tel. 832-927-7350

Southeast Clinic – Tel. 832-927-7350

Antoine Prevention Clinic – Tel. 832-927-7350

Additionally, HCPH includes Testing 123 in its HIV/STD Prevention Program, an innovative mobile outreach service that empowers clients to take control of their HIV testing process. With the convenience of testing on their own terms, at their preferred location, the program effectively reduces stigma and removes barriers to HIV testing. Text 281-962-8378 to set up an HIV testing appointment. For additional information, visit HCPH’s HIV/STI Testing page.