Beaumont Art League Hosts Two Neches River Festival Events

BEAUMONT – The Beaumont Art League announces two Neches River Festival events; an Artist Opening Exhibition Reception, Sunday, April 7, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and reception for The NRF King and his Court, Thursday, April 11, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bob Avery, exhibition judge and esteemed Southeast artist, will be on hand opening day to announce the winners of the cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Honorable mentions will also be announced.

Beaumont Art League’s NRF exhibitions date back to 1954. This year NFR Princess 2024, Callie Pearson represents Beaumont Art League.

Both receptions and exhibition will be at the Beaumont Art League, 2675 Gulf Street in Beaumont. There will be complimentary wine, punch, and light appetizers at the opening reception.

The exhibition will feature many Southeast Texas artists creating art in all mediums including oil, acrylic, wood, and glass. The exhibit will feature a variety of wall art and multiple tabletop art will be displayed.

Viewing and purchasing the art is from April 3 through May 29, Wednesday through Saturday, Noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.