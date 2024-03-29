Trusted Table: Harnessing Global Talent

The Fort Bend Chamber is hosting two-part quarterly discussions where we will present business-related seminars followed by interactive conversations. Engage in an open dialog to share experiences, challenges, and ideas on harnessing global talent, including navigating cross-cultural communication, legal hurdles, international talent barriers, and solutions for talent shortages.

Part one of this series will be a Lunch and Learn panel moderated by Chelsie Kramer with American Immigration Council and including Stan Marek with Marek Companies and Augustine Egan with Upwardly Global. The Harnessing Global Talent Lunch and Learn will take place Thursday, June 6, 2024 from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM at the Fort Bend Chamber. This will be an opportunity to learn more about global workforce strategies and how to successfully integrate international talent.

Part two of the series will be a discussion on the topic presented on June 13, 2024 from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM at the Fort Bend Chamber with Chelsie Kramer and Augustine Egan participating in the conversation. Participants will have the opportunity to expand on topics from the Lunch & Learn, while bringing their own experiences to the table.

The Lunch and Learn is $30 and the Trusted Table is a complimentary event for Fort Bend Chamber Members. Individuals can RSVP online at www.fortbendchamber.com or contact Jamie Loasby at 281.566.2163 or jamie@fortbendcc.org.

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce (FBCC) is committed to educating, leading, and influencing our organizations in creating inclusive workforce cultures that enhance their competitive advantage. The FBCC understands the unique differences we represent within our community fosters innovation and creativity in our organizations, thereby increasing performance. We do this by learning, engaging, and promoting a sense of belonging to strengthen the Chamber, our members, and the community.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited and the largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.