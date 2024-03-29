The University of Houston-Downtown Celebrates Earth Month

HOUSTON (March 29, 2024) – April is Earth Month, and the University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) has big plans for celebrating it through art, volunteerism, and a panel discussion with sustainability experts that is open to the public.

“Supporting a healthy planet is not only important for the creatures we share the planet with, but also is ultimately linked to our own health – both now and for future generations,” said Dr. Lisa Morano, Professor of Biology and Microbiology and Director of the Center for Urban Agriculture and Sustainability. “Earth Day celebrations are a time to remember our obligations to the earth and renew our commitment to a sustainable future.” Morano and Associate Professor of Design Natacha Poggio are coordinating UHD’s observances for Earth Month.

As part of UHD’s 50th Anniversary President’s Lecture Series, a panel discussion focused on the environment and green living entitled “From Information to Action: Sustainability Across Houston” will take place at noon on Tuesday, April 23, in Fondren Commons of the College of Sciences and Technology Building, 315 North Main. Presented in collaboration with the UHD Sustainability Council and the Center for Urban Agriculture and Sustainability, the event is free and open to the public with lunch provided to those who RSVP in advance.

Morano will moderate the panel of sustainability experts, including:

Ana Bueno, Environmental Reporter at Univision 45. Ms. Bueno is an Emmy Award-winning journalist specializing in environmental issues and climate change.

Jaime González, Community & Equitable Conservation Programs Director, The Nature Conservancy in Texas.

Community & Equitable Conservation Programs Director, The Nature Conservancy in Texas. Naomi Kuo, Artist-in-Residence, Asia Society Texas Center. A 2023 grant recipient of The Idea Fund, Ms. Kuo is a mixed-media and social-practice artist based in Houston.

Steve Stelzer, Program Director, Green Building Resource Center, Houston Permitting Center.

Importantly, these experts will address global concerns about sustainability on a local level, providing regional solutions and how the community can take action. UHD Recycling Ambassadors, students committed to environmental awareness and advocacy, will be on hand to recycle the lunch waste following the event.

For Earth Day Houston at Discovery Green on Saturday, April 20, UHD Recycling Ambassadors will show attendees how to sort their waste as reusable, recyclable, or compostable for a waste-free event. Earth Day Houston is in partnership with UHD, the UHD Center for Urban Agriculture and Sustainability, and the UHD Sustainability Council.

Also, as part of the Earth Day celebrations at Discovery Green, Poggio is coordinating a dynamic showcase of students’ artwork aimed at promoting environmental activism for the Water Works Festival with printing supported by the City of Houston Public Works. For “the bayou at y.our doorstep,” graphic design students are visualizing the environmental, emotional, and developmental importance of Houston’s bayous for community wellbeing. “Envisioning Water: the thread of life” represents a powerful dialogue between poetry and illustration around the theme of water and environmental issues. For this collaborative exhibition led by Professors Poggio (graphic design) and Laura Cesarco Eglin, Ph.D. (creative writing), design students illustrated poems written by creative writing students.

Earth Month is a time to celebrate our planet and take action to protect it. It got its start with Earth Day, celebrated annually on April 22. The first Earth Day in 1970 mobilized millions of Americans from all walks of life in the early days of the environmental movement. Since then, Earth Day has evolved into the largest civic event on Earth, activating billions across 192 countries to safeguard our planet and advocate for a brighter future.

