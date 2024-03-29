Texas Tech Wins 2024 Wool Judging National Championship

The Wool Judging Team claimed its third title in the last four years.

Texas Tech University’s Wool Judging Team won the 2024 Wool Judging National Championship March 11 at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The win marked the third national championship for the team in the last four years with the other wins coming in 2021 and 2022.

“We are very proud of the students and coaches of the 2024 National Champion Wool Judging Team,” said Clint Krehbiel, dean of the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources. “This is a prime achievement and adds to the long list of national champion teams in Davis College at Texas Tech University.

“It takes dedication, knowledge and true grit to win at this level, and our students continue to strive for excellence. No doubt these students will continue to achieve at a high level throughout their lives and careers.”

Three members of the Texas Tech team finished in the top 10 individually, with Hannah Hefner earning top individual honors.

Ragan Levien finished third overall and Kyndal Edwards finished sixth in the overall standings and was selected as part of the All-American Team based on her overall contest performance, leadership and academic excellence.

The Wool Judging Team is coached by graduate student Kade Miller along with undergraduates Cole Levien, Cross Knittel and Anna Wyle. The team is supervised by Sam Jackson and Moriah Beyers.

“This group of outstanding students has worked hard to achieve their goal of a national championship and represented Texas Tech University with excellence,” said Chance Brooks, department chair for the Department of Animal & Food Sciences.

“Elite students have a desire to compete and seek programs where they can be successful in achieving their goals. Texas Tech is a place where students can successfully compete at the highest level. I am very proud the students in our program and look forward to their continued success.”

Team members include:

Hannah Hefner – Pasadena

Ragan Levien – Junction

Kyndal Edwards – Sudan

Graden Allen – Abernathy

Abi Cathey – New Home

Jentry Chisum – Abernathy

Lacy Clarke – Hondo

Ally Damico – Celeste

Wyatt Keeney – Perrin

Aniston Patschke – Idalou

Leah Pfeiffer – Temple

Brady Reasor – New Berlin

Paris Walker – Celeste

Sarah Wells – Grapevine