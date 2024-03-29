MOODY GARDENS ACHIEVES PRESTIGIOUS AZA ACCREDITATION

GALVESTON, Texas (March 27, 2024) – The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) has announced that Moody Gardens was granted accreditation by AZA’s independent Accreditation Commission.

“Congratulations to the staff at Moody Gardens for achieving the world’s ‘gold standard’ for the zoological and aquarium profession,” said Dan Ashe, AZA’s president and chief executive officer. “AZA’s standards continually evolve to reflect best practices in animal care and wellbeing, veterinary care, conservation, scientific advancement, and safety and security, among other things. With this assurance, the public can trust that the animals at Moody Gardens receive the highest level of care and wellbeing, and there is a deep commitment to their conservation in the wild.”

AZA accreditation entails a detailed application and rigorous on-site inspections by independent zoological experts. These inspections cover various aspects such as animal welfare, veterinary care, safety protocols, educational programs, conservation efforts, financial stability, and guest services. A thorough review ensures that each facility has met and will continue to meet ever-rising standards. As a condition of association membership, AZA facilities must complete this rigorous accreditation process every five years.

John Zendt, president and CEO of Moody Gardens, states, “This marks the 28th year of continuous AZA accreditation for Moody Gardens. Our dedicated team has consistently worked to maintain the standards set forth by the AZA. We are committed to giving to best care possible, while also fulfilling our mission to educate and engage the public.”

There are 236 AZA-accredited institutions and 15 AZA-accredited related facility members throughout the U.S. and 12 other countries. For a complete list of accredited AZA facilities, please visit https://www.aza.org/current-accreditation-list.

About Moody Gardens

Moody Gardens® is a public, non-profit, educational destination utilizing nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.