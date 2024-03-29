Attorney General Ken Paxton Opens Investigation into Parts Supplier for Boeing

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has opened an investigation into Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., after reoccurring issues with certain airplane parts provided to Boeing.

Spirit AeroSystems, “one of the world’s largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes,” according to the company, produces the fuselages for Boeing’s 737 jets. On certain models of the 737, apparent manufacturing defects have led to numerous concerning or dangerous incidents, some of which occurred in-air.

The Texas Business Organizations Code authorizes the Office of the Attorney General to investigate the company’s organization, conduct, and management by requesting to examine pertinent documents. Spirit AeroSystems is being instructed to produce a variety of documents relevant to manufacturing defects in their products. Additionally, the company must release documents related to its diversity, equity, and inclusion (“DEI”) commitments, and whether those commitments are unlawful or are compromising the company’s manufacturing processes.

“The potential risks associated with certain airplane models are deeply concerning and potentially life-threatening to Texans,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will hold any company responsible if they fail to maintain the standards required by the law and will do everything in my power to ensure manufacturers take passenger safety seriously.”

