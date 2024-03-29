The Community Resources Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce will host the 26th Annual Investment in Youth celebration on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, from 11:30AM – 1:00PM at Safari Texas Ranch, 11627 FM 1464, Richmond, TX.

In partnership with The George Foundation, the Youth in Philanthropy (YIP) program brings together juniors and seniors from across Fort Bend County to grow as leaders and experience how nonprofits support our community. Students commit to six Saturdays during the school year to work side-by-side with local nonprofits who strive to make Fort Bend County better. The students then have the opportunity to designate grant awards funded by the Foundation to participating organizations based on the students’ experience and connection to their mission. As Fort Bend County continues to flourish, so does the YIP program, and 2024 marks the 26th year impacting students. Nearly 200 students, representing five school districts and 25 different high schools, served 40 nonprofits including four new partners, while supporting the Fort Bend community during this year’s program. Collectively, these remarkable students provided 7,200 hours of community service, which is a testament to the character of these young men and women.

As these students embark on their next journey, we encourage you to support their higher education goals by contributing to the YIP Scholarships. All scholarship donations will go directly into the scholarship fund distributed to local YIP students. Additionally, scholarship donors and guests of the community are invited to attend this special program honoring and celebrating students who successfully completed the program and its commitments. The event expenses are underwritten through the generosity of the Foundation permitting all funds from ticket and table sales to be allocated towards the scholarship fund.

Registration is open and named scholarships and donations are available. Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Juliette Nessmith at 281-566-2161 or juliette@fortbendcc.org.

The Community Resources Division, under the leadership of Chair, Beth Wolf, Wolf Management Services, focuses on impacting the community-at-large through effective partnerships and collaborations offering community programming to inform and educate on the quality-of-life issues in Fort Bend County. The division enhances the student-driven YIP program by developing a partnership with the nonprofit sector, local school districts, and community volunteers to communicate and encourage youth in their role in building a quality community through volunteerism.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The 5-star accredited Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is the largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region.

About The George Foundation

The George Foundation invests in Fort Bend County, Texas to enhance our community and the quality of life of those in need. Through grants to local nonprofits and scholarship opportunities for aspiring local students, the Foundation strives to positively impact the lives of our neighbors.