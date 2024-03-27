YMCA of Greater Houston Hosts On-Site Hiring Fairs for Summer Positions

Advance in your career with meaningful, part-time job opportunities at various YMCA locations

WHAT: The YMCA of Greater Houston is welcoming Houstonians in search of part-time summer jobs to its hiring fairs at 11 YMCA locations March 26 – May 30 from 3 – 6 p.m. The organization is looking for future lifeguards, swim instructors, day camp counselors and more to ensure a safe and fun summer for all.

The Y is committed to professional growth and development, supporting its team members through competitive compensation, flexible work schedules, a complimentary membership and ongoing training and development opportunities to grow as a leader. Attendees can interview on-site and are encouraged to apply online prior to visiting the hiring fairs.

“Careers at the YMCA offer an opportunity for Houstonians to gain leadership skills, build lasting relationships and grow in their careers,” said Stephen Ives, president and CEO, YMCA of Greater Houston. “As someone who started their career as a lifeguard at the Y, I highly encourage Houstonians to learn more about the growth opportunities available to them. Summer positions are more than just a job, they are a chance to find your purpose and make a difference.”

Additionally, teens can attend a Teen Hiring Party on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA. There are many benefits for teens obtaining summer jobs, including learning valuable financial skills, career exploration, time management, work ethic and more. This event will take place at the Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA.

For more information regarding employment opportunities at the YMCA, or to apply for a position, please visit www.ymcahouston.org/careers.

WHO: YMCA of Greater Houston

WHEN: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 – 6 p.m.:

March 26, 28

April 2, 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25, 30

May 2, 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28, 30

Teen Hiring Party: Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA only.

WHERE: Various YMCA locations, including: