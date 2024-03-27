WORLD-RENOWNED BUDWEISER CLYDESDALES TO APPEAR IN HOUSTON, TEXAS

Houston, Texas, March 25, 2024 – The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make several appearances in the Houston-area between Wednesday, March 27 and Saturday, March 30, 2024. The Clydesdales are also welcoming fans back to Minute Maid Park at the Houston Astros Opening Day Street Festival on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

The “Gentle Giants,” as they are often referred to, will be stabling at Sam Houston Race Park at 7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W, Houston, Texas 77064, and will be available for public viewing on Friday, March 29, 2024, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM.

The Clydesdales’ appearance in Houston is one of hundreds made annually by the traveling hitches. Canadians of Scottish descent brought the first Clydesdales to America in the mid-1800’s. Presently, the Budweiser Clydesdales reside at the Anheuser-Busch breweries in St. Louis for public viewing. Visitors can also see the Clydesdales up-close at Warm Springs Ranch, the premier Budweiser Clydesdales breeding establishment in Boonville, Missouri. Both attractions are open seasonally.

When they’re not making appearances around the country, the Budweiser Clydesdales also continue to be marketing stalwarts for Anheuser-Busch. They first appeared in the Super Bowl in 1975 and have since appeared in countless Super Bowl commercials for the company.

Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least three years of age, stand approximately 18 hands – or six feet – at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, and a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail. A gentle temperament is very important as hitch horses meet millions of people each year.

A single Clydesdale hitch horse will consume as much as 20-25 quarts of feed, 40-50 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water per day.

Each hitch travels with a Dalmatian. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.