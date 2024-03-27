TDECU Named 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winner

Photo courtesy: TDECU

TDECU, Houston’s largest credit union, has received the 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) for the first time in its history. This award placed TDECU among the most engaged workplace cultures in the world, marking a significant milestone in its journey toward excellence in employee engagement. This recognition illuminates the non- profit credit union’s ongoing efforts to create a workplace that fosters growth, innovation, and employee well-being.

“We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, which highlights our commitment to fostering a culture where every employee feels valued, empowered and engaged,” said Chief Human Capital Officer, Qiara Suggs. “We remain steadfast in our dedication to further enhancing employee engagement and satisfaction. By nurturing a supportive environment, we aim to not only retain our workforce, but also attract top-tier talent who share our vision and values.”

The ratio of engaged employees to actively disengaged employees among GEWA winners stands at an impressive 11 times higher than the worldwide average. Globally, merely 23% of employees exhibit engagement, indicating commitment and connection to their work environment, with only 33% of employees in the U.S. demonstrating engagement. However, TDECU was recognized with a remarkable 71% of employees engaged, emphasizing the effectiveness of their strategies in cultivating a thriving and committed workforce, and placing it in the 74% percentile.

“Congratulations to the 60 organizations that have redefined what it means to be a great place to work. Your commitment to creating environments where employees are listened to, valued and positioned to use their strengths every day is what sets you apart. Thank you for setting a new global standard in what it means to be a thriving workplace,” said Jon Clifton, Gallup Chief Executive Officer.

“This accolade fuels our journey of growth and transformation, propelling us forward as we strive to elevate the standards of employee engagement, member satisfaction and banking excellence for the financial service industry,” said President and Chief Executive Officer at TDECU, Isaac Johnson. “Together, we will continue to innovate, inspire, and shape the future of our credit union, creating lasting impacts in the lives of those we serve.”

Gallup’s meta-analysis on team engagement and performance represents the most extensive workplace study to date, encompassing data from over 2 million employees across 276 organizations spanning 54 industries and 96 countries. The findings reveal that highly engaged organizations, like TDECU, consistently outshine their counterparts across various critical business metrics, such as customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover rates, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality standards, employee well- being and organizational citizenship.

