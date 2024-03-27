Public Assistance Needed to Find Next of Kin

March 26, 2024

To Whom It May Concern:

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or friends may see the information and contact this office.

Sincerely,

Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D., D-ABFE ID Coordinator

Forensic Investigations

MARIE ANN WILLIAMS – Black Female, 08/31/1961: Ms. Wlliams died in the 2800 block of Fulton Street in Houston, TX on 01/15/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-0210.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/118497)

TEDDY SMITH – Black Male, 06/19/1971: Mr. Smith died in the 2800 block of Canal Street in Houston, TX on 01/18/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-0252.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/118501)

JIMMIE LEE WILLIAMSON – Black Male, 04/27/1958: Mr. Williamson died at St. Joseph Medical Center in Houston, TX on 01/22/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-0306.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/118502)

JOHN LOUIS CANALES – Hispanic Male, 02/28/1944: Mr. Canales died in the 3100 block of Illinois Street in Houston, TX on 01/25/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-0348.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/118505)

RAFIQ DARAWALA – Asian Male, 03/03/1944: Mr. Darawala died in the 14400 block of Cornerstone Village Drive in Houston, TX on 02/08/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-0520.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/118513)

THU VAN LE – Asian Male, 07/02/1955: Mr. Le died in the 1700 block of Gray Street in Houston, TX on 02/26/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-0778.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/118514)

WILFRED CINTRON – Hispanic Male, 08/23/1956: Mr. Cintron died in the 10100 block of Clove Circle in Houston, TX on 02/27/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-0797.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/118516)

RUBEN NIMEDEZ VINLUAN – Asian Male, 09/03/1954: Mr. Vinluan died in the 3500 block of Canal Street in Houston, TX on 02/29/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-0825.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/118518)

CATHERINE KUON-LAI JEN – Asian Female, 04/07/1945: Ms. Jen died in the 5400 block of Loch Lomond Drive in Houston, TX on 03/02/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-0854.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/118520)

CHRISTOPHER M. NOWASKI – White Male, 07/05/1964: Mr. Nowaski died in the 5900 block of Pinemont Drive in Houston, TX on 03/04/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-0896.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/118524)

RONALD LEON MATHEWS – White Male, 03/08/1946: Mr. Mathews may have also been known as Robert Lee Matthews. He died in the 12400 block of Ann Lane in Houston, TX on 03/06/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-0928.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/118521)

MONTIQUE ADOLPHUS NELSON – Black Male, 12/05/1946: Mr. Nelson died in the 3700 block of Southmore Boulevard in Houston, TX on 03/06/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-0931.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/118525)