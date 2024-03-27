Pesticide Applicator Training April 5th

Last Chance CEU Workshop

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-Fort Bend County will be hosting a Last Chance CEU Workshop. This workshop will allow Private Pesticide Applicators with a current TDA license to earn 8 CEUs as follows: 2 CEUs in Laws & Regulations, 2 CEUs in Integrated Pest Management, 1 CEU in Drift Minimization and 3 General CEUs.

The event will take place on Friday, April. 5, 2024 from 8 am – 5pm at the Extension Office located at 1402 Band Road, Ste 100, Rosenberg, TX 77471. Cost is $60 per person and lunch will be included. To register and to get more information on this event, visit: https://fortbend.agrilife.org/event/last-chance-ceus-2/

For general questions, please contact Lorraine Niemeyer at 281-633-7033.