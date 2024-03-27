LEARN ABOUT EVOLUTION OF MODERN ARCHITECTURE AT CINCO RANCH BRANCH LIBRARY PROGRAM

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will present a program on “Modern Architecture” on Saturday, April 13, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

Architecture professor Sheba Akhtar will talk about the evolution of modern architecture. Hear about the people and events that influenced changes in architectural styles and functions in present times. Discover how the Industrial Revolution launched the period of “Modernity” into 20th-century architecture.

Akhtar will talk about influential architects such as Frank Lloyd Wright (the Father of Modern Architecture) and Louis Sullivan (who was responsible for the birth of the skyscraper in the American city). She will also talk about Mies van der Rohe’s introduction of the minimalist style, and Le Corbusier’s movement to create mass-produced pre-fabricated designs that would make housing more affordable for the masses.

An assistant architecture professor at Prairie View A&M University, Akhtar received her Master of Architecture degree from the University of Pennsylvania and taught art and architecture history for more than 20 years. She has practiced as an architect in the United States, England, Scotland, Jordan, and Pakistan. She is the author of “Of Colour and Form” and numerous articles on art and architecture.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).