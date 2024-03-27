CINCO RANCH BRANCH LIBRARY PLANS SPRING PLANT SWAP

In recognition of National Gardening Month, Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will have a “Plant One on Me” Plant Swap on Saturday, April 13, from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon, in the Multipurpose Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

Gardeners are encouraged to bring any whole plants, seeds, or bare-root cuttings/clippings that they would like to swap with others. Be prepared to chat, trade, and learn about new and different plants. No plants for sale – just trade.

This is an excellent way for plant owners to gather and swap plants and to learn about different varieties from other gardeners.

Plants brought to the event must be pest-free.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, see Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311).