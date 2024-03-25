Houston Arboretum presents Earth Day 2024 on Saturday, April 27, celebrating Biodiversity

WHAT: Come on out for Earth Day at the Houston Arboretum and celebrate biodiversity. Join in the free family fun and get outside to learn about the amazing variety of animals, plants, and people that share our planet. Challenge yourself with a scavenger hunt, explore interactive activities and crafts, and meet some of the Arboretum’s community partners who will share different ways of enjoying and supporting nature.

The program will be held rain or shine – please dress for the weather. Crafts will be available while supplies last. Earth Day 2024 is sponsored by ExxonMobil.

The first Earth Day on April 22, 1970, mobilized millions of Americans from all walks of life to birth the modern environmental movement. Since then, Earth Day has evolved into the largest civic event on Earth, activating billions across 192 countries to safeguard the planet and fight for a brighter future.

WHEN: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Houston Arboretum, 4501 Woodway Dr., Houston, 77024

Alternate entrance: 120 West Loop North, Houston, 77024 (between Post Oak and Woodway)

COST: Free to the public

MORE: Go to https://houstonarboretum.org/event/earth-day-celebration/ to learn about the event.

PARKING: Free parking will be available at the Arboretum’s 610 and Woodway Entrances until 2:00 pm. Parking is limited and will be available on a first come, first served basis.

ABOUT:

The mission of the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is to provide education about the natural environment to people of all ages and to protect and enhance the Arboretum as a haven and as a sanctuary for native plants and animals. The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, one of the first nature education facilities for children in the state of Texas serves more than 600,000 visitors annually. The Arboretum also provides nature education for more than 10,000 children annually. For more information about the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center and levels of membership visit houstonarboretum.org.