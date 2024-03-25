EXPERIENCE THE TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE WITH A FUN-FILLED WEEKEND IN GRAPEVINE

This historic event offers umbraphiles and stargazers of all ages a chance to make lasting memories

GRAPEVINE, Texas (March 8, 2024) – Historic Grapevine is the place to be for the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse. Grapevine’s prime location within the path of totality will give visitors an unmatched view of the celestial event. As the moon aligns perfectly with the sun, darkness will cover the city, creating an awe-inspiring atmosphere. Families can gather in Grapevine’s parks, the Historic Main Street District or Historic Nash Farm to witness this extraordinary event and share the excitement with fellow eclipse enthusiasts.

The Eclipse will begin at 12:23 p.m. on Monday, April 8th. The Total Solar Eclipse starts at 1:41 p.m. and will last until 1:43 p.m. The Solar Eclipse will then begin to wind down, eventually coming to an end at 3:02 p.m.

To add to the ambience, themed music will be playing throughout the Historic Main Street District allowing guests to be fully immersed in this historic moment. Guests will also have the opportunity to take pictures with costumed galactic characters.

Many local businesses and eateries are also getting in on the fun. Several are offering galactic-themed food and drink items, allowing guests to immerse themselves in this experience. Some of those specials include:

Weinberger’s Deli | The Blackout Sandwich

Harvest Hall | Specialty Cocktail – Blackout Sour

Bacchus | Eclipse Burger, Nocturne Dessert & Specialty Cocktails: Man on the Moon, Inferno Sunset

Hotel Vin | Blackout Dinner, Black Glass Wine Tasting, Power Lunch/Viewing Party on the Wine Yard

WineYard Bar & Grill | Absence of Light Dinner in the Dark (April 5)

Son of a Butcher | Solar Eclipse Shake, Galactic Slider

Meow Wolf: The Real Unreal | Viewing Party with Special-Themed Events

Vetro Glassblowing Studio & Fine Arts Gallery

IPAT Museum of Porcelain Art | Goody Bags and Drawing

Glass Cactus | Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

Grape Vine Springs Winery | Solar Eclipse Party Featuring a BBQ Dinner & Specialty Wine

Cross Timbers Winery | Wine for sale by the glass or bottle. Food available for purchase. Viewing glasses will be provided.

Hop & Sting | Live Music, Food Trucks & Viewing Glasses

Chocolate Moonshine | Special Eclipse Alcohol Infused Popsicles

Kilwins | Specialty Eclipse Cookies

Judy Pie | People and Pet Pie Eating Contest for Charity

Texas General Store | Eclipse T-Shirt and Viewing Glasses

Talking Animals Books | Local Author Jayme Sandberg – Total Solar Eclipse: A Stellar Friendship Story

Settlement to City Museums | Open for Special Tours

Grapevine Observation Tower | Extended Hours for Tours

Grapevine is also offering a unique VIP Experience for this once-in-a-generation event. VIP access to Peace Plaza gives guests a front-row seat to live, themed music that amplifies the magic of the moment. Enjoy delicious food and drinks with a $60 card to use at Harvest Hall. VIP tickets also include a VIP Gift Tote filled with commemorative items.

Secure your spot now and witness the eclipse in unforgettable style. Tickets are selling fast so get yours now at grapevinetexasusa.com/eclipse, as space is limited.

Grapevine Vintage Railroad will offer two, one-hour excursions the day of the eclipse. The train will depart at 9:50 a.m. and 11:50 a.m. For those looking to kick off the festivities early, head to Historic Nash Farm! On Friday, April 5, an Eclipse Party will be held where guests can learn about safe, historic ways to view eclipses while also learning how those methods have improved over the years. Visitors will even get to experience a hands-on, craft-making session where they will learn to make a pinhole camera while enjoying party games and eclipse stories.

While in Grapevine, get the best views in town from the Grapevine Main Observation Tower. View Historic Downtown Grapevine and Lake Grapevine from 150 feet in the air while watching planes land at DFW International Airport.

Make the most of your eclipse experience in Grapevine! Skip the traffic and ride the Trinity Metro TEXRail. It offers convenient service directly to the heart of Grapevine, making your journey to the prime viewing location a breeze.

Make this historic event a weekend getaway to Grapevine and enjoy world-class hotels, attractions, dining, locally-owned boutiques, winery tasting rooms and more. Find everything to plan your visit at GrapevineTexasUSA.com.