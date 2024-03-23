Sen. Cruz Pushes Measures For Texas Wildfire Relief

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week introduced two amendments relating to wildfire relief to the spending package before the Senate. The amendments were designed to enhance the ability of disaster aid agencies, including FEMA, to assist individuals affected by the 2024 wildfires in Texas and Oklahoma.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “Recently, devastating wildfires ravaged the Texas panhandle. Thankfully, the fires have been fully contained, prompting the affected communities to begin the process of rebuilding and recovering. While the fires were burning, I went down to Fritch and Borger to meet with local officials and Texan families who had lost everything. I met with Chief Zeb Smith—a hero—who we tragically lost in a fire the next day. From the people who’ve lost their homes, to our ranchers who suffered a devastating loss of livestock, we need to stand with the Panhandle and help them recover from this historic disaster. I will continue working to provide the Panhandle with the necessary support to recover from the devastation of these wildfires.”

BACKGROUND: