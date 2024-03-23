Sen. Cruz Fights for Amendment to Stop Democrats from Sending Billions to Iran

WASHINGTON, D.C. –U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, early Saturday morning secured a vote on an amendment that would have prohibited the Biden administration from issuing waivers giving Iran access to escrowed accounts, including a $10 billion account related to Iraqi electricity. The amendment was defeated 51-47.

Sen. Cruz said, “The Biden administration has a pathological obsession with boosting the Iranian regime and undermining Israel, and tonight Senate Democrats united to endorse that obsession. The administration has allowed over $100 billion to flow to the Ayatollah, including through waivers that give Iran access to tens of billions of dollars overseas. Iran used and uses that money to fund Hamas, Hezbollah, Iraqi militias, and other terrorist groups. These groups commit mass murder, including against Americans. Hamas terrorists murdered over a thousand Jews and dozens of Americans on October 7. Iraqi terrorist groups killed three American servicemembers. My amendment would have prevented renewing those waivers. Democrats voted to keep them in place.”