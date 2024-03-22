TWC Now Accepting Grant Applications to Fund Career and Technical Education

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has published a Request for Applications (RFA) for the Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant program. Texas public junior, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools may apply. The JET program has approximately $15 million to provide grants to these applicants in Fiscal Year 2024.

The JET program provides funding to defray equipment start-up costs associated with developing career and technical education (CTE) courses or programs leading to a license, certificate, or post-secondary degree and may include courses offering dual-credit and technical education programs. JET also supports employers by preparing students for careers in high-demand occupations identified by local businesses.

The complete RFA packet, including requirements and submission documents, can be downloaded from the TWC Procurement Portal website. To prepare a submission, please log into the portal or create an account by clicking the “Log in/Register” button on the portal. Registration is free.

All questions regarding this RFA should be e-mailed to RFAGrants@twc.texas.gov.

Visit the JET website to learn more about JET and access the grant Tool Kit. Use this resource to answer questions, utilize the flowchart, watch guidance videos, and learn about common disqualifications to ensure you are preparing more effective applications.