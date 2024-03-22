Johnson Development Names New Katy, Texas Community

(HOUSTON, TX – March 22, 2024) — Development of a new 1,130-acre Johnson Development community in Katy, Texas continues, with the naming of the community — Grange.

A name to represent the land’s legacy was a priority, said Jacob W. Rice, Vice President and General Manager of Grange.

“Historically, the Katy area was known for rice farming.” Rice said. “The definition of ‘grange’ is a farm or agricultural estate, which identifies with the region. We will strive to be true to this heritage and retain the character of a small town as development continues.”

The name was unveiled in a special ceremony March 21 at Beckendorff Farms in Katy.

Homes in the community — located near Morton Road and FM 2855 — will have a Katy address. Grange will accommodate approximately 2,400 homes at completion with home sales expected to begin in early 2025. Children will attend schools within the Katy Independent School District.

“Lakes and green space will be featured prominently in our master plan,” Rice said. “Our vision is to celebrate these natural areas while creating a place that cultivates connections with nature and each other.”

Johnson Development has active communities throughout the Houston region — including Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Montgomery County and Harris County — as well as communities in Dallas Fort-Worth, the Austin area and greater Atlanta. It has had more communities ranked among the nation’s top-selling than any other developer over the last 10 years.

For more information, visit www.livingrange.com

