Harris County Sheriff’s Office To Host Press Conference Seeking Information and Potential Sexual Assault Victims 

Houston, TX – Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Unit Investigators will host a press conference to seek additional information from our community and potential sexual assault victims of Christian Morales.

Who: Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and the HCSO Child Abuse Unit will be available to answer questions from the media.

When: Friday, March 22, 2024.

Time: 10 a.m.

Where: 1200 Baker St, Houston, TX 77002 – Media Room.

Social Media: The press conference will be streamed live on Facebook at @HCSOTexas.

RSVP: Media representatives planning to attend the press conference are kindly requested to RSVP to media@sheriff.hctx.net.

