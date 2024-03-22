Construction Underway on Second Phase of Boardwalk Square Apartment Homes

KATY, TX (March 21, 2024) – Less than three years after opening its first phase of multifamily residences in the Katy Boardwalk District, Sueba USA has broken ground on its second phase named “Boardwalk Square,” which is poised to be the newest luxury, loft-style apartment community in the City of Katy. The project will be located off Kingsland Blvd., within walking distance of the 90-acre Katy Boardwalk District lake and nature preserve, as well as the Katy Mills shopping district.

Boardwalk Square will feature 353 residences comprised of twenty-one open-concept floor plans in studio, one, two and three-bedroom layouts. The project will offer an array of custom interiors befitting a luxury, loft-style apartment home. Apartment unit amenities include nine- to 12-foot ceilings, chef-inspired kitchen with under-mount sink and subway tile backsplash, modern lighting fixtures, stainless steel appliance package, custom kitchen cabinetry with brushed nickel accents, and granite countertops. Plans also include luxurious bathrooms with custom-framed mirrors, walk-in closets, designer tile and wood-style flooring, and high efficiency, full sized washers and dryers.

Select plans offer a kitchen island with wine rack and conversational seating, oversized soaking tub/walk-in shower, patio or balcony.

Square footages in the second phase of Boardwalk Lofts will range from 496 – 2,088 square feet.

Community amenities include a five-story structured parking garage, two courtyards, several spaces for remote and hybrid workers including a co-working lounge with iMac computers, Zoom rooms and a multimedia executive conference center with catering kitchen.

Residents will enjoy a Dog Spa, 24-hour CrossFit-inspired athletic club with interactive cardio equipment, stylish social areas, Starbucks coffee station, ultra-luxe leisure and lap pool with in-water loungers and poolside cabanas, lavish social spa, planned social events, and poolside verandas with outdoor lounge seating, gas grills and TVs.

Other conveniences include automated package lockers and cold storage room, and bike storage. Private storage rooms are available for an additional charge. The gated community also is equipped with app enabled access.

Boardwalk Square will be adjacent to the Katy Mills shopping district Sueba USA’s first phase of apartments, Boardwalk Lofts, was opened in November 2021 and sold in March 2022. The project is currently 91-percent leased, according to YardiMatrix and MRI ApartmentData reports.

Boardwalk Square was designed by architect Sueba Consulting Inc., and construction services will be provided by SCS 221 Series, both of which are Sueba USA affiliates.

For more information, go to https://suebausa.com/property/boardwalk-square

