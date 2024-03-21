The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency Welcomes New Development Manager    

HOUSTON (March 20, 2024) – The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency, a nonprofit providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools needed to be advocates for their health, has named Anton Calvin as the new Development Manager for the Houston-based nonprofit organization.

As Development Manager, Calvin’s primary focus is to cultivate strategic partnerships, secure funding opportunities, and expand The Women’s Fund network of supporters to further amplify the organizational impact and reach.

Executive Director Linda Rhodes said: “With Anton’s experience, he will bring a new perspective to development and fundraising to The Women’s Fund. We are excited to welcome him to our team of professionals dedicated to bringing both women and adolescent girls the education to control their health and become more resilient.”

Calvin joins The Women’s Fund after 6 years as a front office executive in the sporting industry with professional leagues such as the National Football League, Major League Baseball, and Minor League Baseball. Additionally, he has been an entrepreneur and philanthropist in his previous business ventures promoting reading literacy. A graduate of Western Kentucky University with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary business and a Master of Science in Sports Administration and Recreation. Calvin has two children and enjoys spending time with friends and family, traveling, and playing tennis.

For 45 years, The Women’s Fund has educated girls and women in the Houston-area through classes, workshops, lectures, and publications that teach resiliency skills and relate those skills to current and future health risks. Dedicated to ensuring positive health outcomes for individuals and communities, The Women’s Fund serves close to 10,000 women and adolescent girls and distributes close to 10,000 publications each year at no cost.

The Women’s Fund is a nonprofit dedicated to providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools they need to be advocates for their health. Since 1979, The Women’s Fund has served women and girls by providing health education community seminars, programs and publications.

The Women’s Fund collaborates with community partners to provide its programs and resources free of charge to the communities with limited access to health information. Houston area women and girls learn resiliency skills to increase self-efficiency, decision-making, goal setting, communication, and resourcefulness to be their own health advocates and ensure positive health outcomes for individuals and communities.

For more information, visit www.thewomensfund.org, call 713-623-6543, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.