Sens. Cruz, Hirono Lead Bipartisan Effort to Maintain Access to the Federal Courts

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), both members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, introduced the bipartisan and bicameral Federal Judiciary Stabilization Act to transition ten temporary federal judgeships to permanent status in order to maintain the current level of access to the federal court for millions of Americans across the nation. Representatives Lance Gooden (R-Texas) and Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), both members of the House Judiciary Committee, introduced the bipartisan companion bill in the House.

Sen. Cruz stated, “I am grateful to partner with Sen. Hirono on this bipartisan, bicameral effort to maintain access to federal courts for Texans and millions of other Americans across the country. This bipartisan legislation will prevent the loss of judgeships that the American taxpayer has come to rely on, and will stabilize the structure of the federal judiciary. This will strengthen the rule of law and reinforce the independence of federal judges.”

Sen. Hirono said, “By making several long-standing temporary judgeships permanent, this bill will help provide certainty and stability to federal courts in Hawaii and other states across the country. I’m glad to introduce this bill with Senator Cruz to help ensure people in Hawaii, Texas, and across the country can access our justice system.”

Rep. Gooden stated, “The Federal Judiciary Stabilization Act will ensure our federal courts remain efficient. This bipartisan effort underscores our commitment to upholding the rule of law and the independence of our federal courts for all Americans.”

Rep. Lieu said, “I’m pleased to co-lead this bipartisan and bicameral bill to make temporary federal judgeships permanent. Currently, temporary judgeships are renewed on an annual basis through the appropriations process, leaving them subject to the sometimes unpredictable legislative budget process. By making the existing federal judgeships permanent, our bill provides greater stability for judgeships in California and other states.”

BACKGROUND

The Federal Judiciary Stabilization Act grants permanent status to all ten currently-existing temporary federal district court judgeships. This bill would grant permanent status to the judgeships in the following federal district courts:

S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas S. District Court for the District of Hawaii S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama S. District Court for the Central District of California S. District Court for the District of New Mexico S. District Court for the District of Arizona S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida S. District Court for the District of Kansas S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina

Sens. Katie Britt (R-Ala.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), cosponsored Sen. Cruz’s and Sen. Hirono’s Federal Judiciary Stabilization Act. Rep. Gooden and Rep. Lieu introduced the bipartisan companion bill in the House.

Read the full text of the bill here.