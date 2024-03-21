Sen. Cruz Releases Statement on Newest Biden EPA Automobile Regulatory Overreach

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, released the following statement in response to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) releasing its final national pollution standards for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty trucks, which will affect models from 2027-2032, and beyond.

Sen. Cruz said, “Joe Biden and Biden officials are prioritizing politics over the needs of American families. This order will cost millions of jobs, destroy an entire pillar of industry, and irreparably impact our economy—all to push their radical climate agenda. President Biden and his administration, especially this administration’s EPA, care more about appeasing the left’s fringe environmental lobby than they do about American families.”