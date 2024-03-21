Public assistance needed to notify next of kin

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences | 1861 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, Texas 77054 | www.harriscountytx.gov/ifs
Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001
Announcement Date: 3/21/2024
Date of Death/Recovery: 9/1/2023
IFS Case Number: ML23-3627
Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: HPD 1253631-23
NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/108680
Recovery Location: 11614 Southwest Freeway Houston, Texas 77031
Demographic Description:
Sex: Male Height: 4’11” – 5’5” Age: 40-60 years Race: Hispanic or
Asian
ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
The decedent has surgical hardware in the right lower leg associated with a previous gunshot injury. This
injury may have resulted in noticeable gait changes during life. The decedent is short in stature, a notable
characteristic for a male individual.
CASE DETAILS:
The decedent was found in an abandoned RV.
PHOTOS: None
If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify the deceased, contact
the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at either number provided:
Main Number: 832-927-5000 or Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001