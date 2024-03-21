Public assistance needed to notify next of kin

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER

Announcement Date: 3/21/2024

Date of Death/Recovery: 9/1/2023

IFS Case Number: ML23-3627

Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: HPD 1253631-23

NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/108680

Recovery Location: 11614 Southwest Freeway Houston, Texas 77031

Demographic Description:

Sex: Male Height: 4’11” – 5’5” Age: 40-60 years Race: Hispanic or

Asian

ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:

The decedent has surgical hardware in the right lower leg associated with a previous gunshot injury. This

injury may have resulted in noticeable gait changes during life. The decedent is short in stature, a notable

characteristic for a male individual.

CASE DETAILS:

The decedent was found in an abandoned RV.

PHOTOS: None

If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify the deceased, contact

the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at either number provided:

Main Number: 832-927-5000 or Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001