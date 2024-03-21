Katy ISD Invites You to Experience Pioneer Life at the 38th Annual Folk Life Festival

KATY, TX [March 21, 2024] – Step back in time and immerse yourself in the rich history of Texas at the highly anticipated 38th Annual Folk Life Festival, hosted by Katy ISD. Join us as we transport you to the late 1800s, offering a glimpse into pioneer life like never before. Discover how our ancestors dressed, survived, and thrived in this rugged era. From traditional foods to hands-on activities, including blacksmith demonstrations and weaving, the festival promises an authentic experience for all ages. Don’t miss out on this incredible journey through time. Admission is free for all! “We are excited to welcome the Katy ISD community to our annual Folk Life Festival,” expressed Paul Dunk, specialist at the Outdoor Learning Center. “This year’s event offers an enriching celebration of pioneer life, with activities suitable for all ages. Come join us for a family-friendly gathering that promises unforgettable experiences for everyone,” he added.

Visitors will be able to walk the nature trails, visit the ponds and see the exhibits in the science and history classrooms. Visit the Katy ISD Outdoor Learning Center webpage for additional information.