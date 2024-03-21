CLAY DEVELOPMENT & CONSTRUCTION COMPLETES 767,520 SF TWINWOOD DISTRIBUTION CENTER III IN BROOKSHIRE

BROOKSHIRE, TEXAS…Clay Development & Construction Inc. is completing construction of the 767,520-square-foot Twinwood Distribution Center III on 37.1 acres at 2193 Discovery Hills Parkway, Brookshire. The project is located in the 200-acre Phase I of The Uplands Twinwood Business Park, an industrial development south of I-10 in the West Houston submarket. Twinwood Distribution Center III is the fourth and largest distribution center in the business park.

“With a young and growing work force and direct access to I-10, the West Houston submarket has seen strong demand for mega-distribution centers, including Amazon, Rooms to Go and Igloo,” says Robert Clay, president of Clay Development & Construction. “Retailers and distributors are looking for new, well-designed buildings to capitalize on population growth, access to major freeways and nearby business partners in the area.”

“Twinwood’s location has the added benefit of infrastructure needed for large industrial facilities—ample water and sewer capacity. Built into Twinwood DC III is 3,000-amp electrical power required for today’s robotics and other large power applications in distribution and manufacturing processes,” Clay said.

Allison Bergmann, Beau Kaleel and Jack Sullivan of Cushman & Wakefield, in addition to Copeland Rhea of Clay Development & Construction, handle leasing of the building.

Third-party logistics firms, large retailers, solar panel manufacturers, furniture companies, and light/medical manufacturing firms are currently active in the West Houston submarket. In addition to Houston area relocations and expansions, companies are moving in from other states and expanding from overseas.

With access via the Woods Road or Jordan Ranch Boulevard exits from I-10, Twinwood Distribution Center III is less than five minutes from Interstate 10 and less than 10 minutes from US Highway 90. It is 15 minutes from the Grand Parkway/Highway 99 and 11 minutes from Houston Executive Airport. With a 35 percent lower traffic count, the Woods Road exit to Twinwood is less congested than nearby exits that feed retail and residential areas.

Twinwood Distribution Center III is a cross-dock distribution facility with 40-foot clear-height ceilings, 50-by-52-foot column spacing, 60-foot speed bays, 180 nine-by-ten-foot dock-high doors and four drive-in ramps with 14-foot by 16-foot overhead doors. The project has a 130-foot truck court, up to 264 employee parking spots and the option for parking 55 additional trailers. It is equipped with an ESFR fire sprinkler system and has 2,600 square feet of spec office. The building is designed to accommodate up to four different users.

Clay purchased the land for Twinwood Distribution Center III in 2023. Two additional buildings, Twinwood Distribution Center I, 2062 Woods Road, and Twinwood Distribution Center II, 2439 Discovery Hills Parkway, were developed by Clay in 2021 and 2023, respectively

The Uplands at Twinwood Business Park is a deed-restricted, multi-use project in a federal opportunity zone with a regional water detention program.

Clay Development & Construction, Inc. is a Houston-based, commercial real estate development and construction firm specializing in industrial build-to-suit facilities for sale or lease. Since 1998, Clay has completed more than 21.5 million square feet of industrial and office space, the equivalent of 372 football fields, primarily in the Houston area.