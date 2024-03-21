Area physicians increasingly turning to HCC to recruit endoscopy technicians

Program at Coleman College provides needed skills

HOUSTON (March 20, 2024) — Highly skilled endoscopy technicians are in demand across the nation and gastroenterologists are increasingly turning their eyes to Houston Community College (HCC) to seek recruits.

HCC Coleman College for Health Sciences is home to the Endoscopy Technician program, the only one in the state and one of three in the nation. It provides a certificate over two semesters.

Endoscopy technicians, or endo techs, help gastroenterologists detect and treat internal issues with the endoscope. The need for trained techs is high because the endoscope is steadily replacing more invasive surgical techniques, according to Gottumukkala Raju, M.D., endoscopist and distinguished and endowed professor of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition with MD Anderson Cancer Center.

“Now you can use the endoscope to remove a tumor without opening the abdomen, and it’s completed as an outpatient procedure,” Raju said. “Problems that once required surgery and hospital stays are now being treated with endscopic devices.”

Klaus Mergener, M.D., Ph.D., affiliate professor of medicine with the University of Washington in Seattle and past president of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE), recently made it a point to visit the HCC Coleman campus to observe the program.

“I’ve visited many educational and training programs, and I really don’t know of a better program than the one at Houston Community College,” Mergener said. “It’s bound to become a source for national recruitment.”

Other gastroenterologists who have visited the HCC Endoscopy Technician lab include Amitabh Chak, M.D., professor of medicine with University Hospitals – Cleveland Medical Center and Bret Petersen, M.D., professor of medicine with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

Endoscopy has become critical to internal medical procedures, yet formal education for technicians remains scarce. This affects proficiency among endo techs.

“Not every endoscopy technician at every hospital has the same level of expertise,” Raju said. “Even now, people are recruited into a hospital endoscopy unit and receive a few weeks of on-the-job training before assisting doctors. That is not the best way to build a top-quality team.”

To help alleviate endoscopy tech shortages in Houston, Raju reached out to HCC in late 2015 and proposed a standardized Endoscopy Technician program.

Dr. Raju volunteered his expertise to lead the development of our curriculum, working with an advisory group comprised of doctors, nurses, endo techs, educators and industry partners developed a 35-hour, evening curriculum.

Graduates have so far had no problem finding jobs.

Dang Huyen, Class of 2022, works at MD Anderson Cancer Center. The former pharmacy technician wanted a path to work directly with patients. She received a job offer from a hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

“I recommend this career to everyone,” Dang said. “Doctors in hospitals always need endo techs with experience. If you like hands on and fast pace, endo tech is the best way to go.”

David Loredo, Class of 2022, works at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

The former oil and gas worker wanted a stable career that did not require frequent, long-term travel. He turned to healthcare and applied for the Endoscopy Technician program.

“And here I am now with a good job and future,” Loredo said.

Loredo encourages his co-workers to upskill into becoming an endo tech. “I recommend it to the patient care assistants and the workers who disinfect the equipment,” he said. “They can work in the day and take their courses at night. In about a year, they’ll be better off.”

Carnessia Rhodes, a certified nurse aide, is excited to start her new career in May 2024. “I can go anywhere once I get my endo certification under my belt,” Rhodes said. “The opportunities in this field are endless.”

HCC has plans to begin offering an Allied Health associate degree for Endoscopy Technicians by Fall 2025.

“The certificate will still be available for those who want to fast-track into the profession,” said Melissa Bruton, Endoscopy Technician program director. “Practicing endoscopy technicians will have the option of taking a test-based certificate if they meet the prerequisites of the program.”

Houston physicians may be especially pleased to tap into this talent pipeline.

Karen Woods, M.D., a senior gastroenterologist with Houston Methodist Hospital has observed the Endoscopy Technician program and even reviewed the course curriculum and certification exam.

“I know the students are very well trained with extensive knowledge about endoscopy and the tools we use in both regular and advanced procedures,” Woods said. “I would strongly consider any graduate from the HCC program to work in my hospital unit or outpatient center.

To learn more or apply to the HCC Endoscopy Technician program, visit hccs.edu/Endoscopy or call 713-718-7362.