18th Annual Texas-National Archery Championship to Draw Record Number of Student Competitors to Belton March 26-27

AUSTIN – For the 18th year, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is hosting the state’s National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP®) tournament in Belton. The competition will give more than 4,000 students from 150 Texas schools the opportunity to compete in Bullseye and 3D Archery competitions March 26-27 at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton. Participants have a chance to contend for scholarships, awards and qualify for the NASP® National Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky.

“The National Archery in the Schools Program engages students of all ages, genders and athletic or academic ability,” said Kendrick Gray, Archery Coordinator for TPWD. “Students all use the same equipment, school-owned bows with no sights and no mechanical accessories, so it’s all about their abilities, not the gear.”

The National Archery in the Schools competitions are part of Texas’ hunter and bowhunter education efforts and consist of unique teams that are mixed gender by rule. Females comprise 45 percent of participants registered this year in both the state qualifying tournament and the state tournament.

Participating schools vary greatly in size, from small to large, public to private. The state tournament will be attended by students from small rural schools, large urban campuses and even homeschools.

TX-NASP will award a total $45,000 in continuing education scholarships at the tournament and has awarded more than $180,000 to the top high school student archers since the inaugural state tournament in 2006.

For those competing, college scholarships will go to the top five male and top five female high school archers, along with trophies, medals and new bows and arrows in all categories. First place male and female archers in each division receive Genesis bows, and the high scoring male and female archer will receive a limited-edition Genesis bow. Door prize drawings will take place throughout the event.

Competitors represent schools that teach TX-NASP archery as part of in-school curriculum and shot a preliminary score in the state qualifying tournament to compete in the annual March tournament. The qualifying tournament was held in January, when more than 4,200 students from 188 Texas schools participated for a chance to move on to state finals.

First place teams in each division automatically qualify to attend the national tournament. Additional teams may attend with qualifying team scores, and 1st-10th place male and female individual winners in each division qualify to attend.

NASP® is a non-profit foundation able to operate only by support from a variety of generous sponsors.

Learn more about the Texas-National Archery In The Schools program on the TPWD archery website.