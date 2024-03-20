Texas RenaissanceFestival Gives Back to Local Community Organizations

The TexasRenaissance Festival will participate in community events throughout the spring and summer leading up to its 50th anniversary festival season.

TODD MISSION, TX, March 19, 2023 – The Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) will be engaging in several charitable events in the months leading up to its 50th anniversary season and celebration. TRF has long been a contributor to charities in the region, and with this significant milestone approaching, the organization is more engaged than ever in giving back to the communities that have supported the festival for half a century.

“With our 50th anniversary around the corner, we’ve had plenty of time to reflect on the growth we’ve had and the memories we’ve made,” said KoltonAmmerman, Marketing Director for the Texas Renaissance Festival. “So many local organizations and individuals have embraced TRF and enabled it to grow into a place of merriment and magic, where people can don their favorite garb and forget the worries of the everyday. The Texas Renaissance Festival would not be what it is today without the support and patronage of the surrounding communities, and to thank those communities, we want to give back.”

The Texas Renaissance Festival will be involved in the following charitable events this spring and summer:

March 23rd: The Texas Renaissance Festival will be aSponsor of the MS Walk: The Woodlands and is also hosting a team – theTexRenFest Striders – to help raise money for the cause. Folks can join ordonate at: TexRenFest Striders – Fundraising For National MS Society

Located one hour north of Houston, the Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation’s largest and most acclaimed festival of food, fun and Renaissance magic with more than half a million visitors each year. The 50th anniversary season will take place over eight themed weekends from October 12through December 1, 2024 (including Thanksgiving Friday).

About Texas Renaissance Festival

The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation’s largest and most acclaimedRenaissance themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts over half amillion visitors each year to its 55-acre recreation of a 16th Century European village. For more information, visit texrenfest.com.