Sens. Cruz Praises Supreme Court’s Support of Texas and the Rule of Law

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that the Texas legislature’s S.B. 4 may be enforced, allowing the state to arrest and deport illegal aliens, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement:

“Today, the Supreme Court allowed S.B. 4 to be enforced while Texas continues to fight for the law in court. This was the right decision. Under Joe Biden, we have encountered unprecedented levels of illegal immigration at our Southern border, and Texas communities are suffering because of it. Joe Biden is refusing to enforce the law, and I hope that the Supreme Court will ultimately recognize the right of Texas to secure our border on our own.

“My legislation, the Senate companion to H.R. 2, would help to alleviate this crisis at the federal level, so that Texas doesn’t need to secure the border alone. H.R. 2 would punish visa overstays, reform immigration parole, asylum, and legal immigration workforce issues, and prevent uncontrolled alien flow into the United States.”

Sen. Cruz has been at the forefront of the fight to secure our border.