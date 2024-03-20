Public is asked to help find the next of kin

Announcement Date: 3/14/2024
Date of Death/Recovery:
3/9/2024
IFS Case Number:
ML24-0962
Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number:
Houston Police Department 0348459-24F
NamUs.gov:
Recovery Location:
https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/117996
1700 S Hwy 6, Houston, TX 77077
Demographic Description:
Sex: Male Height: 5’2″/5’3″
Weight: 120lbs
ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
Age: Young Adult Race: White or
Hispanic
The decedent has no tattoos. He was clothed in: a dark blue long sleeved polo shirt with yellow horizontal stripe across the middle, “Old Navy” brand, size M; blue-gray sweat pants, “Puma” brand, size M; light blue boxer style underwear, “Fruit of the Loom” brand, size L; gray and blue patterned socks, “balega” brand; all black “Converse”-style high top sneakers with square metal studs on outside ankle side, red interior, size Sand a dark blue bandana on his neck. Clothing pictured below. Additional clothing photo available on NamUs website.
CASE DETAILS:
The decedent appeared to have been involved in an auto-pedestrian accident and had no identification.
PHOTOS: