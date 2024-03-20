Public is asked to help find the next of kin

Announcement Date: 3/14/2024

Date of Death/Recovery:

3/9/2024

IFS Case Number:

ML24-0962

Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number:

Houston Police Department 0348459-24F

NamUs.gov:

Recovery Location:

https:// www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons / Case#/117996

1700 S Hwy 6, Houston, TX 77077

Demographic Description:

Sex: Male Height: 5’2″/5’3″

Weight: 120lbs

ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:

Age: Young Adult Race: White or

Hispanic

The decedent has no tattoos. He was clothed in: a dark blue long sleeved polo shirt with yellow horizontal stripe across the middle, “Old Navy” brand, size M; blue-gray sweat pants, “Puma” brand, size M; light blue boxer style underwear, “Fruit of the Loom” brand, size L; gray and blue patterned socks, “balega” brand; all black “Converse”-style high top sneakers with square metal studs on outside ankle side, red interior, size Sand a dark blue bandana on his neck. Clothing pictured below. Additional clothing photo available on NamUs website.

CASE DETAILS:

The decedent appeared to have been involved in an auto-pedestrian accident and had no identification.

PHOTOS: