Katy ISD’s 2024 – 2025 Prekindergarten Preregistration Coming Soon

KATY [March 19, 2024] – The Katy Independent School District Prekindergarten program preregistration for the 2024-2025 school year opens April 1, 2024, for children who qualify and are zoned to the district. Parents of eligible students for the program are encouraged to complete the online preregistration process through Katy ISD’s PowerSchool Registration website, which will become available beginning April 1, 2024.

Prekindergarten classes will be held at the following campuses:

English Speaking Classes : Alexander, Bear Creek, Bethke, Bryant, Campbell, Cimarron, Creech, Davidson, Exley, Faldyn, Fielder, Franz, Golbow, Griffin, Hayes, Holland, Hutsell, Jenks, Katy, Kilpatrick, King, Leonard, Mayde Creek, McElwain, McRoberts, Morton Ranch, Nottingham Country, Pattison, Randolph, Rhoads, Robertson, Rylander, Schmalz, Shafer, Stanley, Stephens, Sundown, West Memorial, Williams, Wilson, Winborn, Wolfe, Wolman, WoodCreek, and Youngblood elementary schools.

Spanish Speaking Classes : Bear Creek, Campbell, Faldyn, Fielder, Franz, Hutsell, Jenks, King, McElwain, McRoberts, Memorial Parkway, Morton Ranch, Rhoads, Rylander, Schmalz, Stephens, Sundown, West Memorial, Williams, and Wilson elementary schools.

The Katy ISD Prekindergarten program follows the state guidelines set for Pre-K, which focus on oral language development, reading, and math readiness, as well as developing science and social studies knowledge and skills. Click the Katy ISD Prekindergarten program link for additional information about eligibility requirements or call the Office of Intervention Programs at 281-237-7062.