Katy ISD Art Students Raise $224,000 at Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Art Auction

KATY [March 20, 2024] – Six exceptionally talented students from Katy Independent School District had their artwork advance to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo (HLS&R) Art Auction, generating a total of $224,000.

Among these talented students was Taoran Shi from Woodcreek Elementary, whose artwork titled “Roosters with Bandanas,” created under the guidance of art teacher Melanie Korte, claimed the Elementary Reserve Class Champion accolade. Notably, the artwork commanded one of the highest bids of the art auction, totaling an impressive $105,000.

This remarkable achievement underscores the exceptional talent and dedication of Katy ISD’s developing artists, reflecting the district’s commitment to fostering creativity and excellence in its students.

To view all of the Katy ISD art auction pieces, visit the HLS&R Art Gallery.

