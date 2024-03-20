IRS Criminal Investigation’s Citizen Academy To Engage UHD Students in Criminal Justice Simulations

HOUSTON (March 19, 2024) – How are financial and tax criminals brought to justice? The Houston Field Office of IRS Criminal Investigation (CI) will showcase what it takes through simulated criminal investigations with University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) accounting students on Thursday, March 21 at UHD. CI special agents and professional staff will supervise the event and play roles during the simulated scenarios.

The IRS Criminal Investigation ’s Citizen Academies provide insight into careers as special agents.

WHEN 1 – 5 p.m., March 21, 2024

1 – 2 p.m. Introductions and Swearing In.

2 – 4:45 p.m. Investigative Work.

4:45 – 5 p.m. Case Findings and Closing.

WHERE UHD Academic Building, Room A300

One Main Building Complex, One Main Street

Parking is available in Visitors Parking, 201 Girard.

Please text UHD Executive Director of Communications Marie Jacinto at 832.628.9010 to be escorted from the garage to the room. Media parking will be validated.

VISUALS Simulated cases of tax fraud/evasion, investigation, and arrests will be enacted with UHD students in the roles of IRS CI special agents. Visuals include taping the action and interviewing the participants.

WHO Upper-level UHD accounting students (17 of the 22 students are in the UHD/IRS Mentorship Program)

CI Special Agent Mark Wilson

Brett Hobby, Career Center Director, Marilyn Davies College of Business