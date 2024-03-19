Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ Shatters Auction and Attendance Records, Welcomes Stellar Lineup to the Star Stage Including 10 New Artists

A Celebration of Western Heritage and the Continuous Support of Texas Youth

MARCH 18, 2024 — HOUSTON — The 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo welcomed more than

2.5 million guests over the 23-day event. This year’s event included 10 first-time entertainers, seven record-breaking auctions, two record-breaking paid stadium attendance records, the highest overall attendance record since 2017 and the inaugural RODEOHOUSTON® Hall of Fame.

“By offering an original entertainment lineup with 10 new musical acts, great rodeo competitions, world- class agricultural and educational exhibits, and a wide variety of food and fun, the 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo drew more than 2.5 million visitors to take part in our community celebration of Western heritage,” said Chris Boleman, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo president and CEO. “With the dedication and commitment of our 35,000 volunteers, we proudly upheld Houston’s favorite tradition in support of our $27.3 million commitment to Texas youth and education this year.”

The World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest ran from Feb. 22 – 24, followed by the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo from Feb. 27 – March 17, 2024.

2024 RODEO HIGHLIGHTS

Attendance

Total attendance for all activities on the grounds, 22 – 24 (World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings) and Feb. 27 – March 17, 2024 (Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo) reached 2,553,185. In three days, the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest broke the all-time attendance record and entertained 234,456 guests. Showtime highest daily total attendance from 2024: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 – 168,507 Sunday, March 10, 2024 – 162,506 Saturday, March 9, 2024 – 161,496 Friday, March 15, 2024 – 157,996 Thursday, March 14, 2024 – 157,205 Paid rodeo/concert attendance reached 1,331,478. Highest paid rodeo/concert performances from 2024: Friday, March 15, 2024 – Jonas Brothers – 75,600 New all-time paid concert attendance Sunday, March 10, 2024 – Los Tigres del Norte, Go Tejano Day presented by Fiesta Mart – 75,595 Second highest paid concert attendance Wednesday, March 13, 2024 – Nickelback – 75,036 Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – Bun B’s All-American Takeover – 75,005 Saturday, March 9, 2024 – Lainey Wilson – 74,940



RODEOHOUSTON®

RODEOHOUSTON awarded $2.178 million to its contestants in

The 2024 RODEOHOUSTON Super Series invited the world’s top rodeo athletes to compete in eight traditional rodeo events. RODEOHOUSTON Super Series athletes competed for a share of $2,178,000 in prize money. Each event champion rode out of NRG Stadium with $50,000, plus winnings from the preliminary rounds. The 2024 RODEOHOUSTON Super Series Champions, with total money earned, are: Bareback Riding: Leighton Berry: Weatherford, Texas – $53,750 Barrel Racing: Leslie Smalygo: Skiatook, Oklahoma – $58,000 Breakaway Roping: Jackie Crawford: Stephenville, Texas – $55,250 Bull Riding: Creek Young: Rogersville, Missouri – $54,000 Saddle Bronc Riding: Damian Brennan: Injune, Queensland, Australia – $56,750 Steer Wrestling: Dakota Eldridge: Elko, Nevada – $57,250 Team Roping: C. Yeahquo: Mandaree, North Dakota; Buddy Hawkins: Stephenville, Texas – $108,750 Tie-Down Roping: Ty Harris: San Angelo, Texas –$58,000 360 contestants competed over the 20-day



RODEOHOUSTON Hall of Fame

The RODEOHOUSTON Hall of Fame recognizes individuals and animals for their impact on the success and longevity of the Rodeo. The three individuals’ part of the inaugural class of the RODEOHOUSTON Hall of Fame were inducted on Sunday, March 17, 2024. The inductees are Mike Cervi, Charmayne James and Bob Tallman.

A permanent display is on the second floor of NRG Center and highlights all Hall of Fame inductees. A temporary display is located inside NRG Stadium through the end of July.

Livestock Show, Horse Show and Auctions

Livestock and horse show competitions drew 37,510

Junior auction sales totaled $26,198,052 (unaudited preliminary totals).

o Barrow: $4,177,150

Junior Commercial Steer: $1,258,134 (live auction of choice steers)

Lamb and Goat: $4,189,235

Poultry: $3,521,413

School Art: $2,885,170

Steer: $10,166,950

Seven auction Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion lots set Rodeo Junior Market Barrow Grand Champion: $350,000 Reserve Grand Champion: $321,000 (Rodeo record) Junior Market Pen of Broilers Grand Champion: $295,000 Reserve Grand Champion: $115,000 Junior Market Goat Grand Champion: $305,000 (Rodeo record) Reserve Grand Champion: $200,000 (Rodeo record) Junior Market Lamb Grand Champion: $500,000 (Rodeo record) Reserve Grand Champion: $240,000 (Rodeo record) Junior Market Steer



Grand Champion: $1,000,000 (tied 2022 Rodeo record)

Reserve Grand Champion: $650,000

Junior Market Turkey Grand Champion: $125,000 Reserve Grand Champion: $100,000

School Art Grand Champion: $275,000 Reserve Grand Champion: $200,000

Wine Grand Champion: $335,000 (Rodeo record) Reserve Grand Champion: $225,000 (Rodeo record)

Rodeo Uncorked!® Champion Wine Auction: $2,839,487

Ranching & Wildlife: $550,670

Calf scramble and judging contest winners received 381 certificates, each worth $2,250, to apply toward the purchase of a registered beef heifer or steer to exhibit at the 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Certificate premiums totaled $857,250. Calf scramble exhibitors from 2023 who returned with their heifer or steer projects to compete at the 2024 Houston Livestock Show received more than $100,000 total in premiums and awards. The Super Scramble competition was added in 2022, where the “First Catch” scramblers from each of the previous Calf Scramble performances were invited to participate in the event Sunday, March 17, The scramblers had an extra chance to catch one of the nine calves during the event, and each participant was awarded a cash prize based on their performance. The event awarded an additional $42,000 in cash prizes for Texas youth.



Scholarships and Education

The Rodeo committed $27,317,634 to the youth of Texas in 2024: $14,618,000 in scholarships to be awarded this summer; $9,535,350 to junior show exhibitors; $2,679,494 in educational program grants; and $484,790 in graduate



AGVENTURE, presented by Oxy

Over 71,000 students participated in scheduled school tours and field

More than 15,000 little cowboys and cowgirls rode the pony

1175 chicks hatched in the poultry

74 piglets, 24 lambs and 19 calves were born at the Birthing

The Junction

Over 150,000 little farmers visited Fun on the

Over 4,100 kids participated in mutton bustin’.

Official Rodeo Merchandise

Over 303,000 individual items of Rodeo and entertainer merchandise went home with guests during the 2024 event.

New collaborations with Briley King, Katie Kime and Southern James Designs were introduced during 2024.

Drone Show, powered by ExxonMobil

The Drone Show, powered by ExxonMobil came back bigger than before with performances on every Saturday and Sunday during the Rodeo at 8 p.m.

More than 400 drones and fireworks lit up the sky for approximately 10

There were two presentations of the drone show: The first presentation featured popular RODEOHOUSTON events like barrel racing and bull riding; The second presentation featured mutton bustin’, school art and AGVENTURE



Volunteer Appreciation Day, presented by Phillips 66

The Rodeo hosted the first Volunteer Appreciation Day, honoring the 35,000+ volunteers across 110 committees.

More than 2,200 volunteers registered for the Boots and Bubbly Brunch in the Champion Wine

The first Volunteer Talent Show had seven entries and the winner was Jill White, from the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest Committee.

Carnival, presented by First Community

RCS, the carnival provider, drove nearly 420,000 miles to deliver the carnival to Houston, which is 14 times the distance around the world.

Approximately 7 million rides were taken at the carnival. The top five rides were: XL Le Grande Wheel Skyride Raptor Coaster Rave Wave Crazy Coaster

128 semi-trucks full of carnival prizes were brought to the 2024

Approximately 490,000 prizes were won at the

The top five food items were: Turkey legs Jumbo Corn Dog Michelagua Deep Fried Oreos Funnel Cake



