Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees Positions 2 & 6 Candidates Forum

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Education Division will host a candidates forum for the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees Position 2 & 6. This event, moderated by Christopher Breaux, will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 5:30 PM at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce. All candidates have been invited to participate. Join us as we hear from the candidates on what their plans are for the Board of Trustees position.

Position 2: Marie Baptiste, Manisha Gandhi, Rizvan Quadri, and Adam Schoof

Position 6: Ferrel Bonner, Angel Hicks, Kristen Davison Malone (incumbent), Simran Patel, and Kristin Tassin

Be an informed voter. Early voting is April 22 – April 30, 2024. Election Day is May 4, 2024. To register to vote or find poll locations, visit www.fortbendchambervotes.com.

This informative forum is complimentary and open to the public. Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Rebekah Beltran at 281-566-2158 | rebekah@fortbendcc.org.

The Education Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is under the leadership of Co-Chairs, Jim Rice, Rice & Gardner Consultants, Inc and Jennifer Henrikson, Stantec. The Education Division’s passion is building awareness and connections between the business sector, community leaders, and education. By keeping its members engaged with current events impacting education on a local and national level; the division’s goal is to create opportunities for individuals to invest in education.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited and the largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.