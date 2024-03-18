Houston Southwest Vet Center Hosts Sabrina Greenlee to Address Domestic Violence and Breaking the Silence Amongst Veterans

What: Houston Southwest Vet Center is collaborating with Sabrina Greenlee, mother of NFL Star DeAndre Hopkins, in presenting “Breaking the Silence: Addressing Domestic Violence within the Veteran Community”

When: Friday, March 22, 2024 at 1 p.m.

Who: Veterans, service members, their families, and interested public

Where: Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, Auditorium

2002 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030

RSVP: Media interested in attending should RSVP to maureen.dyman@va.gov, 713-591-2427 or andrea.tanner@va.gov or call 713-523-0884

Background: Recognizing the need to raise awareness of the prevalence of domestic violence within the Veteran and military community, Houston Southwest Vet Center is inviting Veterans and the community to help foster dialogue on this critical issue. Speaker Sabrina Greenlee, whose compelling narrative as the mother of DeAndre Hopkins, a prominent figure in American football, will shed light on the chilling realities of domestic violence and its profound impact on families.

“Through interactive dialogue, an engaging Q&A session, and resource dissemination, our program endeavors to empower Veterans, service members, their families, and staff to confront and break the silence surrounding domestic violence,” said Andrea Tanner, Houston Southwest Vet Center director. “We firmly believe that addressing domestic violence is not just a Veteran issue, but a community issue, and our efforts seek to unite us all in offering hope and support to those affected.”

In addition, Deborah D.E.E.P Mouton, the Poet Laureate Emeritus of Houston, renowned internationally as a writer, librettist, and performer, will harness the transformative power of poetry to instill healing and vitality in all attendees.

About Vet Centers:

Over 300 Vet Centers and more than 80 Mobile Vet Centers provide community-based counseling, including confidential readjustment counseling, community engagement, and referral services to eligible Veterans, service members, including National Guard and Reserve components and their families. Individual, group, marriage, and family counseling are offered in addition to referral and connection to other VA or community benefits and services at no cost. Vet Center counselors and outreach staff, many of whom are Veterans themselves, are experienced and prepared to discuss the tragedies of war, loss, grief, and transition after trauma.