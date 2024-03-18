Bayou City Art Festival Returns to Downtown Houston with More Art, Entertainment, and Culinary Arts and Tasting Experience

Iconic art festival in Downtown Houston on March 23-24, 2024

HOUSTON (March 18, 2024) – Bayou City Art Festival, produced by Art Colony Association (ACA), will transform Downtown Houston into a lively outdoor gallery and interactive art event with more art, entertainment, and an intimate culinary art and tasting experience with some of Houston’s top chefs for the annual Bayou City Art Festival Downtown. The weekend festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, March 23-24, 2024, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. in Sam Houston Park and along Allen Parkway.

Bayou City Art Festival will celebrate culinary arts with the returning Chef’s Table. Each chef will demonstrate a signature recipe and pass out samples to attendees after each demonstration. The Chef’s Table demonstration schedule includes:

Saturday, March 23, 2024

12 p.m. – Patti Delgado, The Original Ninfa’s

1:30 p.m. – Oscar Garcia Santaella, La Taquiza Street Tacos

3 p.m. – Fernando Huerto, George’s Bistro & Bar

4:30 p.m. – Dayany Mendes, The Macaron Express

Sunday, March 24, 2024

12 p.m. – Wade Schindler, Cotton Culinary

1:30 p.m. – Michael O’Connor, Andiron

3 p.m. – Elizabeth Hale, Cake Fine Pastry

4:30 p.m. – Oscar Garcia Santaella, La Taquiza Street Tacos

The Bayou City Art Festival Downtown will spotlight the festival’s featured artist Karina Llergo, a mixed media artist from Chicago along with 250 artists from across the country. As one of the top art festivals in the U.S., Bayou City Art Festival will provide patrons with the opportunity to personally meet artists, view original works, and purchase artwork from 19 art disciplines including world-class paintings, prints, jewelry, sculptures and more at prices for everyone.

Guests are invited to experience art and nonstop live entertainment at the KPRC 2 Hitch Stage and Wine Garden Stage. Click here for Bayou City Art Festival’s entertainment schedule.

For art-loving foodies, Bayou City Art Festival will feature onsite food trucks catering to everyone’s taste buds. A list of food vendors and food trucks can be found here.

In the Active Imagination Zone, guests of all ages can play with oversized bubbles, visit with caricature artist Bonnie Blue, and create art with the festival’s nonprofit partners. Patrons can enjoy Houston’s skyline views while hanging out at the festival’s craft beer garden and wine garden.

Bayou City Art Festival will also showcase the Collegiate Art Collective, a collection of art composed of four Houston-area college art students. The colleges that will be represented at Bayou City Art Festival include Brazosport College, University of Houston, and University of Houston – Clear Lake.

An exhibition of student artwork composed of the top 30 finalists from the 11th Annual Middle School Art Competition will also be featured. ACA will host an award ceremony for the students, and their families, and present awards for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, as well as recognizing the winner of the “People’s Choice Award” on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at 1 p.m.

Step inside the Barbie Dream House area near the Active Imagination Zone in lower Sam Houston Park as the gazebo is transformed into Barbie Land complete with a giant pink shoe, sparkly pink purse, a life-sized Barbie doll box, a heart shaped ball pit, and a pink convertible ready for selfies along with art activities and a dress up area for the kids of all ages.

A portion of the proceeds from the 2024 Bayou City Art Festival Downtown will benefit the festival’s nonprofit partners including ArtReach, Fresh Arts, Pink Bows Foundation, Miller Outdoor Theatre, Second Servings, and The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

For the ultimate art lover, Bayou City Art Festival will offer a limited availability VIP Hospitality Lounge presented by Frost Bank, which will include complimentary light bites, beer, wine, and other refreshments. The relaxing setting under a canopy of trees will feature roaming musicians, artistic décor, a phone charging station, and more. VIPs will receive access from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to the VIP area, and VIP parking.

Online tickets are available at www.bayoucityartfestival.com for $20 for adults and all children under the age of 12 are free as part of the Kids Free Program sponsored by Champion Energy Services. VIP tickets are $75. Online pre-purchased tickets are required to enter the festival. Physical tickets will not be sold at the gate and tickets can only be purchased online.

About Bayou City Art Festival:

Since the founding of the Westheimer Art Festival, now known as Bayou City Art Festival, the Art Colony Association, Inc. has raised close to $4 million for local nonprofit programs from the proceeds of its festivals. Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park in the spring and Bayou City Art Festival Downtown in the fall has provided a venue for more than 20,000 artists to showcase their work to thousands of art lovers from all over the world. The festivals are funded in part by grants from the City of Houston, corporate sponsorships, private contributions, in-kind support, and volunteer assistance.

