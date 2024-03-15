FRIENDS of Child Advocates of Fort Bend to host Spring Fling

FRIENDS of Child Advocates of Fort Bend, an auxiliary volunteer group supporting Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB), will host its annual membership social – Spring Fling on Thursday, April 4 at the home of Diane and Roger Schomburg in Sugar Land. All are welcome to attend and join in the fun!

In addition to socializing and hors d-oeuvres, guests will enjoy piano medleys from Billy Marberry and a presentation from Enchanted Forest on which hearty spring plants bode well in the gardens in this region. FRIENDS underwrites the needs of children in the foster care system that CAFB and other providers are unable to offer – items that most people take for granted. Their funds have underwritten backpacks filled with school supplies, summer camp tuition, tutoring, caps and gowns for graduating seniors and computers for college students. FRIENDS has more than 100 members and is managed by a Council which provides volunteer opportunities and social events throughout the year. Annual membership dues are $40 per year. Membership is open to anyone. Visit https://www.cafb.org to learn more. For more information about FRIENDS of Child Advocates of Fort Bend or to become a member go to https://www.cafb.org/volunteer/volunteer-opportunities/friends-of-child-advocates-of-fort-bend/.

Shown (L to R) are: Peggy Jackson, Pat Somers, Roger Schomburg, Alexis Jackson, Sue Lockwood, Lisa Moore and Jessica Kij. Seated at the front is Diane Schomburg.

About FRIENDS of Child Advocates of Fort Bend:

About Child Advocates of Fort Bend:

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is a non-profit agency dedicated to ending child abuse by Strengthening the Voice of the Child, Healing the Hurt, and Breaking the Cycle of abuse and neglect for children and their families in Fort Bend and surrounding counties. Through its Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASATM), Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and more than 200 trained community volunteer advocates, Child Advocates improves the lives of more than 400 children each month and has served more than 23,000 children since opening its doors in 1991.

The agency’s Once Upon a Time Gala set for April 27, 2024. Proceeds from the event support its programs for children and families affected by child abuse. Sponsorships of $2,000 – $15,000 are available. Individual reservations are $175. For more information about the Gala or to sponsor contact Tarina Sheridan at 281-344-5109 or tsheridan@cafb.org.

For more information on how you can get involved with Child Advocates of Fort Bend, contact Volunteer Services at 281-344-5123 or jbrown@cafb.org or log onto www.cafb.org.